WATCH: Gov. Bill Lee discusses latest on COVID-19 in Tennessee

Tennessee coronavirus update (Aug. 4)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 4, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 2:53 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the state Capitol.

On Monday, the governor called for a special legislative session to address COVID-19 liability protections for health care providers, businesses, schools, non-profits and others. The Tennessee General Assembly convenes Aug. 10 for the special session.

Watch Lee’s news conference live at 3 p.m. in the player above or click here to watch in the app.

