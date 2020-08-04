WATCH: Gov. Bill Lee discusses latest on COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the state Capitol.
On Monday, the governor called for a special legislative session to address COVID-19 liability protections for health care providers, businesses, schools, non-profits and others. The Tennessee General Assembly convenes Aug. 10 for the special session.
The Tennessee General Assembly convenes Aug. 10 for the special session.
