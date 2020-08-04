WATCH: South Tippah assistant superintendent discusses back-to-school reopening plans

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 4, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT - Updated August 4 at 9:23 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students in South Tippah School District start the new school year this week.

The district begins with a hybrid schedule for the first two weeks starting Wednesday.

South Tippah is also offering distance learning for those who chose not to return to the classroom.

Assistant Superintendent Twila Goolsby is discussing the district’s reopening plan with WMC’s Andrew Douglas Tuesday morning.

