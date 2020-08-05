Bill Hagerty makes campaign stop in Memphis ahead of election day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bill Hagerty, a candidate in the Tennessee Republican primary for U.S. Senate, made a campaign stop in Memphis ahead of election day.
Hagerty is a businessman and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan.
He started as the front runner, but candidate Dr. Manny Sethi is surging late in the race, according to WMC political analyst Michael Nelson.
However, Hagerty has some key endorsements behind him
“I’m the only one in the race endorsed by President Trump. I’m also endorsed by Senator Marsha Blackburn. I think the people of Tennessee want to see a true conservative in Washington,” said Hagerty.
The Republican Senate primary is a big ticket item on Thursday’s election and it’s receiving national attention.
Tune in to WMC Action News 5 for all the results as they come in. Polls close Thursday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.