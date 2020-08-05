COVID-19 cases now confirmed at other schools in Corinth School District

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - Corinth School District now has confirmed COVID-19 cases across the district.
Corinth was the first school district in Mississippi to return to the classroom. Now in its second week, the district has seven confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
On Wednesday, positive tests were reported at the middle school and elementary school. The district says the individual at the elementary school who tested positive is an employee.
Corinth High School has five cases, the first of which was announced at the end of the first week of school. Additional cases were later reported Monday and Tuesday of this week.
The district says contact tracing at all three schools is complete and anyone in close contact with the infected individuals (within six feet for 15 minutes or more) has been notified.
Anyone who received notification of possible exposure must quarantine at home for 14 days from the last known contact. They are not allowed to attend school or school activities, but they must continue working virtually to be counted present.
As Corinth’s cases grow, Gov. Tate Reeves is looking to prevent infection among children across Mississippi. The governor issued two executive orders Tuesday. One requires face masks in schools for teachers and students and a two-week statewide mask mandate.
The governor also ordered the delay of some schools in designated hot spots, including Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower and Washington counties. As outlined in the order, in-person learning must be delayed for students in seventh through 12th grades by two weeks.
