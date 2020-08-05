Enjoy the mild weather now because change is soon to come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with a light north wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly, hot, and humid with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High temperature will again reach the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.