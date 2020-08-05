Germantown Schools announce device pick-up days for virtual elementary students

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Municipal School District has announced the dates for device pick-up for elementary students registered for virtual learning.
According to an email sent to parents, families can pick-up devices on Monday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 11 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Forrest Hill Elementary.
Parents have been asked to remain in their vehicles by using a pick-up line for devices. Drivers can enter campus on the south side, and follow the signs for device pickup.
GMSD said this is only for students who registered for full-time virtual school.
School leaders said a makeup day has also been scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
