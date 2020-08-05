The heat builds back by the end of the week

By Spencer Denton | August 5, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 11:44 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect sun with a few passing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. 

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds northeast 5 mph. 

THURSDAY: Highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90 with a good supply of sun. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

WEEKEND: It will remain hot and steamy this weekend. Both days will feature high temperatures in the mid 90s and the humidity will make it feel like 100. A stray shower is possible on Sunday, but it’s a low chance at this time.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.