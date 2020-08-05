The heat builds back by the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect sun with a few passing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds northeast 5 mph.
THURSDAY: Highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90 with a good supply of sun. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
WEEKEND: It will remain hot and steamy this weekend. Both days will feature high temperatures in the mid 90s and the humidity will make it feel like 100. A stray shower is possible on Sunday, but it’s a low chance at this time.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
