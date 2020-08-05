Injured Grizzlies get help from Grayson Allen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jeran Jackson Jr’s injury is the third since the Grizzlies entered the bubble last month.
Forward Justise Winslow, Memphis’ key acquisition at the trade deadline, was injured just before the first game in Orlando, Florida and is out for the season. Backup point guard Tyus Jones suffered knee soreness after the first game in the bubble game against Portland. He’s due to be re-evaluated this week.
Good thing for the Grizzlies Guard Grayson Allen is healthy. The former Duke All-American suffered a hip injury in February that seemingly ended his season prematurely.
But, with the coronavirus putting the NBA on hiatus for four months, Allen was able to heal up and get back on the court. His consistent three-point shooting off the bench is helping the Grizzlies stay in games.
Allen hit a career-high five of six three-pointers vs the Pelicans, scoring 17 points.
