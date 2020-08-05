Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen to make campaign stop in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Libertarian Party presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen and her vice president Spike Cohen will be in Shelby County this week.
Jorgensen will be stopping in Collierville on Aug. 7 on her “Real Change For Real People” campaign tour.
Supporters can listen to Jorgensen’s remarks outside the VFW Collierville located at 347 S Center Street.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the event will last until 7:30 p.m.
Attendees are welcome to bring a lawn chair, a blanket, and bug spray.
If you are not feeling well, you are asked stay at home. Social distancing of six feet will be maintained, and face masks and hand sanitizer will be available for attendees.
For more information, click here.
