Low humidity today, but warming up this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a pleasant morning with temperatures running about 10 degrees below average in the lower to mid-60s. We will have low humidity today, which will make for a great afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s under a sunny sky. This evening will be clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 86. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although humidity will still be lower, it will feel warmer tomorrow with high temperatures around 90 degrees. Everyone will see temperatures in the lower 90s Friday and it will be muggier. It will be sunny and dry through the end of the week.
WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will feature high temperatures in the lower 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100. We will have sunshine most of the weekend, but a few more clouds will mix on Sunday and there could be an afternoon pop-up shower.
NEXT WEEK: It will be hot and humid next week with high temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index up to 105. Afternoon pop-up showers will be possible each day, which could help briefly drop temperatures.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
