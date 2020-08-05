Memphis intersection shut down after massive fire at tire shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lamar Avenue is shut down in all directions as crews battle a fire at a tire shop.
Crews were called to the “24-hour tire shop” near Democrat Road on Wednesday morning around 2:00 a.m.
Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department said two firefighters suffered minor injuries. One hurt his wrist and the other had heat exhaustion. Both were treated on the scene.
Two vacant buildings next to the tire shop were also damaged.
Fire investigators are now searching for the cause of the flames.
