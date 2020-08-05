Mid-South business headlines: Muddy’s Kat Gordon talks (bake) shop and closing Midtown spot for good

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
Today’s topic is bittersweet as Muddy’s Bake Shop has announced it’s closing its Midtown location.
MBJ spoke with owner Kat Gordon about the new plans.
“As we know, Muddy’s has been around since 2008. The first Muddy’s opened in East Memphis. They opened a kitchen on Broad Avenue, and then this Midtown location in 2014,” said Akers. “And so, it’s really been like the go-to spot for many of their customers for years.”
Akers says Gordon’s decision to close the location permanently is a testament to the toll that the coronavirus has taken on her business and many other businesses.
“She talked about how difficult is is to have three leases to keep up with and to have utility bills and everything that comes with having three locations. It’s been really difficult for her,” said Akers.
Gordon is now focusing more of her attention on Muddy’s Broad Avenue bakery space.
“When she first built it out, for the last several years it’s been a production on the location. It didn’t have a sit-in, shop kind of component... But she was planning ahead for the eventuality that she would use it for retail, and that’s what she’s going to do,” said Akers.
Muddy’s is doing pick-up orders Thursdays through Saturdays at the location, as well as surprise bake sale pop-ups.
