MPD searching for missing 12-year-old boy last seen Tuesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a Memphis boy missing from his home near Whitehaven.
According to MPD, 12-year-old Arthur Jones is now considered endangered.
He was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday at his home on Kolmar Drive near Horn Lake Road north of Shelby Drive.
Police say Jones is 4 feet 9 inches tall and 100 pounds with short hair. He was wearing burgundy sweatpants, a black Polo shirt and pink Nike slides.
Anyone with information should call MPD at (901) 545-COPS.
