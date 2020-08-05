MPD seeking help identifying suspects in connection with motel homicide

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 5, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 3:47 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help identifying three suspects in connection with a motel homicide.

Officers responded to the incident on Friday, July 17 at the Deluxe Inn located at 3456 Lamar Avenue.

Surveillance video captured the two male suspects, and a female suspect approaching the hotel on foot.

Further video showed the suspects occupying a dark-colored 2000 or 2001 four-door Honda Accord with a temporary tag.

They were also seen at a gas station earlier that evening, showing one male suspect wearing a dark-colored shirt with white writing and white pants, a female suspect with pink, white, and purple clothing, and a male suspect with a purple shirt, purple hat, and shorts.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

