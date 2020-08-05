SEC sets football practice guidelines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southeastern Conference announced rules for pre-season practice in this COVID-19 world.
The first allowable practices are now set for August 17. Beginning Friday, SEC schools can have 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, including meetings and walkthroughs.
The 17th starts a five day acclimatization period with two days in helmets, two days in shells and full contact to begin after that.
Players must get at least two days off per week until the season starts on September 26.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.