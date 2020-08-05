Shelby County municipal school districts rush to distribute digital devices

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County municipal school districts are rushing to hand out digital devices to students before school starts.
Millington, Bartlett, Arlington, Germantown, Collierville and Lakeland, along with Freedom Preparatory Academy charter schools, are all soon to be on a 1:1 ratio when it comes to digital devices.
Millington Municipal Schools has been actively handing out devices at the Performing Arts Center since Wednesday. The distribution will stop Thursday at 7 p.m.
“High school students will have a laptop, the middle school students will get a Chromebook, and then all other students will get an iPad,” said Bo Griffin Director, Millington Municipal Schools.
Bartlett City Schools says device pickup days and times vary. They ask that you check with your child’s school for specifics. Students will receive the following:
- All PreK-3 grade students will have access to an iPad with case.
- All 4th-5th grade students will have access to a 13″ MacBook Air.
- For PreK-5th grade all in-person learners will only take device home if the school closes for an extended period of time. All virtual learners will have a device at home.
- All 6th-12th grade students will receive a 13″ MacBook Air and will take devices home every day.
Arlington says new students and freshmen received devices this week, and K-4th will get them soon.
“K-4 students will have their own iPad, and so that’s the large chunk of students that we’re having to give devices to this school year, and we’re going to do that the first week of school,” said Tyler Hill, Communication Coordinator, Arlington Community Schools.
The Germantown Municipal School District will distribute devices from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 10-11 at Forest Hill Elementary School to all students who registered for online learning.
If parents miss the time slot, a make-up day has been scheduled for Aug. 12 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Students who enrolled in traditional learning will get a device once school starts.
Collierville Schools are currently distributing devices and will continue to do so through the first three weeks of school. They are also asking parents to pay a fee for the digital device. The fee varies depending on the number of children per family.
“All of our elementary and middle school students are receiving an iPad, and then all of our high school students will be receiving a MacBook Pro,” said Mario Hogue, Communications, Colliverville Schools.
As for Freedom Prep Academy, the charter school announced Wednesday they will go all virtual and campuses will remain closed until SCS reopens their buildings.
The charter schools recently purchased hundreds of iPad’s and plan to distribute them in the near future. To view the schedule click here.
“Well be giving out 800 iPads on August 29th, to our K-2nd grade students. For all of our other students in 3rd-12th grade, they will have a Freedom Prep Chromebook,” said Josh Czupryk, Freedom Prep Charter Schools Chief of Staff.
