Trump encourages mail voting in Florida but sues in Nevada

Making good on Trump’s threat of legal action, his campaign and the national and state GOP filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Nevada against the secretary of state to stop the plan. Contending the new law would undermine the election’s integrity, the suit included the argument that Nevada would violate federal and constitutional law by requiring election officials to accept and count ballots received after Election Day even when those ballots lacked objective evidence that they were cast on or before that day.