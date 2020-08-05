UofM opening COVID-19 testing center for students, staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is opening a COVID-19 testing center starting Aug. 17 for students, faculty and staff who are exhibiting symptoms.
The center will be located at the former Visitors Information Center, at the corner of Central Avenue and Patterson Street.
It will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Test kits and processing are provided by the State of Tennessee and funded by Federal COVID-19 relief funding.
