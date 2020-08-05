WATCH: Fayette County Schools superintendent answers questions about back-to-school reopening plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fayette County Public Schools begins the new year Aug. 10, and for at least the first month students will learn remotely, according to the district’s reopening plan.
Fayette County will work toward transitioning to a blended model with students alternating between in-person and remote learning by the week of Sept. 8.
Superintendent Dr. Connie Smith is talking about the plan with WMC’s Andrew Douglas Wednesday morning.
