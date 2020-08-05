6-year-old girl dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in west Tennessee

6-year-old girl dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in west Tennessee
Medical facility (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 5, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 11:54 AM

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A family is grieving after a 6-year-old girl died after testing positive for coronavirus in Madison County, Tennessee.

According to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, the young girl who tested positive died on Tuesday.

#CoronavirusUpdate: As of 10 a.m. today, we have 1265 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Madison County—up 30 from...

Posted by Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department on Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Across Madison County, 17 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, two are currently on ventilators and 19 have died.

This is the second child to die after testing positive for COVID-19 in west Tennessee.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital said a child under the age of 18 that tested positive for the coronavirus died from an underlying condition last month.

That child was a patient of Le Bonheur and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.