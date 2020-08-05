6-year-old girl dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in west Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A family is grieving after a 6-year-old girl died after testing positive for coronavirus in Madison County, Tennessee.
According to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, the young girl who tested positive died on Tuesday.
Across Madison County, 17 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, two are currently on ventilators and 19 have died.
This is the second child to die after testing positive for COVID-19 in west Tennessee.
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital said a child under the age of 18 that tested positive for the coronavirus died from an underlying condition last month.
That child was a patient of Le Bonheur and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
