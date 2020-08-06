After a great week of weather the pattern is changing

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the mid 90 and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated afternoon showers and storms along with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance of a shower or storm and high temperatures in the low 90s.