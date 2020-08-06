After a great week of weather the pattern is changing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light northeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light southeast wind and lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the mid 90 and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated afternoon showers and storms along with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance of a shower or storm and high temperatures in the low 90s.
