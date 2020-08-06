AP: Incumbent Steve Cohen wins Democratic primary in 9th House district

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Several incumbents running for reelection in their House districts have comfortably won their primaries.
U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen will defend his U.S. House seat against a Republican challenger in November after soundly defeating a Democratic primary challenger in Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District.
Meanwhile, incumbent Democrat Jim Cooper won his party’s primary in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District.
For Republicans, Scott DesJarlais won the primary in Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District.
Results were still being counted as of Thursday evening.
