Best Life: Retire with a million dollars

If you’re 25 and earning $30,000 a year, all you need to contribute is $75 a pay period to your 401-K. But if you wait until you are 40, making $55,000 a year, you’ll have to invest 14 percent of your income, with the same six percent 401-K match. That means you need to contribute $321 a pay period! The moral of the story? The younger you start; the easier it is to retire a millionaire! But the real lesson is … it’s never too late to start!