50 cats, 30 raccoons found in ‘deplorable conditions’ at Parma Heights home

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Around 50 cats and 30 raccoons were found living at a home in deplorable conditions and had symptoms similar to respiratory infections, said Parma Heights Animal Control Officer Miranda Braude.
Braude said on July 30, the housing department sent her an e-mail about a backyard shed housing raccoons in the 6000 block of Fernhurst Avenue.
The e-mail stated the shed had a foul odor coming from it and there was chicken wire over the opening to keep the raccoons inside.
On Aug. 5, Braude and a Cuyahoga County Health Inspector went to the home and found the animals being kept in captivity.
According to Braude, the animals were kept in the shed and the house.
Braude said the animals were well fed, but many were sneezing, hacking, coughing and had discharge from the eyes, nose and mouth.
Braude added that home has been investigated several times since 2013 for similar complaints; however, the complaints were investigated by an out of city agency, because Parma Heights did not hire an animal control officer until 2019.
