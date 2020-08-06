Corinth Superintendent: 116 students currently isolating

CORINTH, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than two weeks ago, Corinth School District became the first district in Mississippi to return to class.
Since then, the district has reported seven students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Corinth Middle School, High School and Elementary School are all impacted. This includes a new confirmed positive case that was identified Thursday at Corinth High.
Superintendent Dr. Edward Childress spoke to CNN about how things are going so far, and they revealed 116 students were sent to quarantine for two weeks after the positive tests. Childress said the students who were sent home were identified through contact tracing.
“We have been able to quickly accomplish the contact tracing because of the procedures that the district had in place,” Childress said.
Childress said that if things worsen, the district will look to move toward a hybrid model of learning or go totally virtual.
“I think that we would have to take both into consideration,” he said. “I think that we would have to look at the met risks in terms of the number of cases we have by individual school and also by the district, and we could look at either making a school-level decision to close or a district-level decision to close.
Childress admits they expected to see a surge of cases right away and except another surge after the Labor Day holiday, and those factor into the decisions being made.
Corinth is not included within the governor’s order to delay students in some schools. The whole state, however, is under a mask mandate.
Childress said students in Pre-K through 3rd grade are able to take their masks off if there is appropriate social distancing in the classrooms, but are required to wear their masks when moving. All students 4th grade and higher must have their masks on at all times.
