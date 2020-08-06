DeSoto County Schools pushing back start of 2020-21 school year

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools announced Thursday it would delay the start of the new school year.
Instead of starting on Aug. 10, the date has been pushed back to Aug. 17.
Earlier this week, Governor Tate Reeves recommend school districts delay start dates due to COVID-19.
After that recommendation, the Mississippi Board of Education voted to allow districts who push their start dates back to cut up to 10 days from their academic calendars.
School districts in Mississippi are required to provide 180 days of instruction each academic year.
This decision from the Board of Education will allow districts to shorten the school year.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.