Director Rallings welcomes Operation LeGend to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Memphis experiencing an increase in violent crimes, federal and local law enforcement agencies announced a new initiative called Operation LeGend.
“We are bringing federal investigators into Memphis to protect our residents and to prevent firearms violence, that’s it... No one is talking about sending federal troops to Memphis,” said D. Michael Dunavant, US Attorney.
US Attorney, Michael Dunavant made it clear the operation will help with the ongoing crime happening in Memphis.
Operation LeGend started July 8 in Kansas City, Missouri, it’s named in honor of four-year-old LeGend Taliferro who was shot and killed the morning of June 29.
“Operation Legend comes at a critical time in our city,” said Dunavant.
In the Bluff City, homicides are up more than 49%, reported gun crime is up 23%, and aggravated assault shootings are up 19% compared to last year.
The operation will bring dozens of agents to Memphis.
“Approximately 40 new agents including 16 federal investigators to the city on temporary assignment for 90 days, followed by 24 permanent agent reassignments,” said Dunavant.
The Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) will make $200,000 available to support Operation LeGend in Memphis, in addition to a past grant of $1.4 million from the BJA.
Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings says Operation LeGend aligns with the plea for change he made back in July when he asked the community for help with tackling the city’s growing crime rate.
“156 murders in Memphis, 140 of those victims are African American. There have been a total of 177 homicides, 23 of those victims are children,” said Rallings.
Director Rallings hopes Operation LeGend will help solve some of the cases MPD is looking into.
