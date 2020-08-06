LIVE: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare gives update on COVID-19 across the state

LIVE: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare gives update on COVID-19 across the state
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 6, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 9:53 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare plan to host a live briefing on their overall state with the COVID-19 pandemic.

>>Click here to watch a LIVE UPDATE from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Dr. Cassandra Howard, chief medical officer at Methodist–Germantown Hospital Thursday’s briefing. Methodist said Howard will share recent data about COVID-positive patients at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Methodist will give a 20-minute briefing twice-weekly with a rotation of spokespeople.

The briefings are designed to give up-to-date information regarding capacity and their system’s ongoing response.

