LIVE: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare gives update on COVID-19 across the state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare plan to host a live briefing on their overall state with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Cassandra Howard, chief medical officer at Methodist–Germantown Hospital Thursday’s briefing. Methodist said Howard will share recent data about COVID-positive patients at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.
Methodist will give a 20-minute briefing twice-weekly with a rotation of spokespeople.
The briefings are designed to give up-to-date information regarding capacity and their system’s ongoing response.
