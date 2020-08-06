MPD: Man shot by officer after an exchange of gunfire overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are looking for information after an officer-involved shooting overnight.
Police were patrolling the 4900 block of Quince near Mt. Moriah Road around 1:20 Thursday morning.
An officer spotted a Nissan 350z driving reckless on Cranford near Helene. MPD said the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and bailed out of their vehicle.
After a short foot pursuit, the suspect turned and fired shots at the officer. Investigators said an undetermined amount of shots were fired, then the officer returned fire and shot the suspect once.
MPD said the 29-year-old man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but he is now stable.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
