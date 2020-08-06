One more day with low humidity before a big warm-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are once again waking up to a nice morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. We will have plenty of sunshine today, which will bring high temperatures into the upper 80s. Thankfully, the humidity will stay low today. It will also be pleasant tonight with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 69. Winds northeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Temperatures will be back in the lower 90s Friday and it will also feel more humid. We will still have full sunshine and no rain Friday. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will feature high temperatures in the lower 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100. We will have sunshine most of the weekend, but a few more clouds will mix on Sunday and there could be an afternoon pop-up shower.
NEXT WEEK: It will be hot and humid next week with high temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index up to 105. Afternoon pop-up showers will be possible each day, but everyone will not see rain.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
