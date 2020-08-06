SCS makes push to give ‘hero bonus’ to staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools want to give staff a “hero bonus.” Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray told the Shelby County Commission the district would need about $30 million to do that.
Well before the school year even starts, SCS staff is hard at work. Many are working to pass out about 95,000 digital devices. So, the district wants to give them a $2,000 check, but some teachers said they want something else.
“Let me say this, our teachers, staff, teaching assistants, principals, employees are all very essential,” SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said.
Throughout this pandemic we’ve seen essential workers receive hazard pay, or as some corporations have called it, a heroes bonus, for working while stay at home orders were in effect. Now, Shelby County Schools wants to give one to staff.
“We would love to show our support financially, but we need resources to do that,” Dr. Ray said.
Ray showed the Shelby County Commission this week where funding needs still occur. Of more than $70 million Ray says is needed, he said about $30 million is needed to pay the entire staff a hero bonus of $2,000.
“The reality of it is we’re going into a really tight budget year,” Commissioner Michael Whaley said.
Commissioner Whaley said $30 million is going to be hard to come by in a year in which the pandemic has slashed revenue for the county. The commission recently passed hazard pay for front line workers with CARES funding, but Dr. Ray said the district has different guidelines.
“CARES dollars can’t be used for hazard pay. CARES dollars can’t be used for any bonuses,” Ray said.
“Giving us these kinds of raises, while they are better than nothing, do not improve a teacher’s retirement plan. It does not satisfy the requirements we’re asking for,” Memphis Shelby County Educations Association Executive Director Keith Williams said.
The Memphis Shelby County Education Association is currently in the middle of bargaining with the district for a three percent raise for teachers. The Association’s leader says a one-time bonus isn’t enough.
“You’re putting the county on the line to say this is what you can do for teachers,” Williams said. “Well what can the district do?”
MSCEA represents about 4,000 SCS teachers.
Commissioner Whaley said there’s about $8 million in CARES Act the county received that can be used to help with community recovery. Whaley says one way to do that is spend the money to support students, families and teachers.
When it comes to teachers’ salaries, SCS Chief of Communications Jerica Phillips, in a text, wrote, “We are committed to prioritizing a sustainable teacher pay increase.”
As for CARES funding, Phillips wrote “We allocated our CARES Act funds to ensure access for all students and our hero bonus request to the County Commission was an additional funding proposal/need.”
SCS said the bonuses would be for 15,000 employees.
