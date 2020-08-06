Tenn. prison to be renamed in honor of slain correctional administrator

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Prison for Women (TPFW) will be renamed in honor of the TDOC correctional administrator who was killed in the line of duty last year.
Thursday, Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 56 renaming the women’s facility as the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center.
Debra Johnson led a distinguished career over her 38 years of service to the Department of Correction and TPFW. She joined the facility as a correctional officer in 1981.
She rose through the ranks to Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Unit Manager between 1986 and 2005.
Johnson was promoted to Deputy Warden of the Tennessee Prison for Women in 2005. She was named Deputy Warden of the Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility in 2009.
In 2011, she was promoted to Warden of the Tennessee Prison for Women, and in 2013 she was named Warden of the Turney Center Industrial Complex.
In 2016, Johnson was promoted to Correctional Administrator and oversaw all facilities in West Tennessee.
“CA Johnson believed in second chances and maintained a focus on the rehabilitation of inmates,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “She worked hard to prepare inmates to return home by encouraging them to participate in educational, vocational and treatment programs that would help them succeed in their communities.”
Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of her death. The department will pause at 8:10 a.m. for a moment of silence.
