Voters hurry to the polls for Election Day in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Election Day in Tennessee. As citizens rush to the polls to vote, we will be keeping a close eye on election results.
The top two contenders for Tennessee’s U.S. Senate Primary are Dr. Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty.
Thousands in Shelby County have already early voted or voted by mail. Thousands more are expected to vote today.
WMC Action News 5 spoke with Tennessee’s secretary of state Tre Hargett about this year’s election season and some of the challenges that come with voting in a pandemic.
He said keeping people safe is a top priority for election leaders across the state.
“If you come to our polls, you’re going to be so impressed with the amount of detail that has gone into making sure we protect your health and safety when you’re coming to cast your vote,” said Tre Hargett.
Remember, polls close at 7:00 p.m. We plan to keep a close eye on election results and keep you updated on-air and online.
