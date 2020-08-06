WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing

Live COVID-19 coverage (Source: KAIT/KWSO)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 6, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 1:40 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Jose Romero, Secretary of Health, and Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, State Epidemiologist, update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

In the state, Dr. Romero reports 735 new COVID-19 cases. This is down from 912 cases reported on Wednesday.

Of the top counties in Arkansas with new COVID-19 cases, Dr. Romero reports Craighead 69, Poinsett 27, Crittenden and Mississippi at 23 and Greene at 22.

