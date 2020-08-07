Area school in need of homemade masks

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - An area school is asking for help from the public to provide homemade masks for its students in need just in time for school to start.
According to a post on the Harrisburg School District Facebook page, the district is asking for donations of the masks.
The masks can be dropped off at the school’s Central Office at 207 West Estes Street, officials said.
“We appreciate the community coming together and helping keep our students safe,” the post noted.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.