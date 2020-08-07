Best Life: 2020 grads and grief in a pandemic

Koschmann is the director of a youth mental health intervention program. The program works with kids ages eight through 18 by practicing coping strategies. It’s been successful in reducing anxiety and depression symptoms. Koschmann says parents should watch for signs their teen is struggling with depression, like a change in personality. A teen may withdraw or sleep excessively. Parents should validate their child’s feelings of loss. Support them in ways they can be social with peers, for example, using tech. Help them develop coping skills, like outdoor exercise.