DA: 2 indicted after 6-year-old boy shot, killed while preparing for birthday party in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities have indicted two men after a 6-year-old boy was killed in Frayser.
Ronnekio Johnson and James Murphy, both 27, were arrested Thursday after they were indicted for the death of young Aison Golden, 6.
Golden was shot to death while in his home preparing to attend a birthday party.
Johnson and Murphy were indicted on 14 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 14 counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, 14 counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, and enhancement of punishment for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the District Attorney General’s office.
Investigators said the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. on April 11 in the 800 block of Par near Westside Park in Frayser.
Witnesses said the suspects fired multiple shots into at least two homes where more than a dozen children were inside or in the yard.
Both suspects were seen with guns when they ran to separate vehicles.
“They shot a sweet innocent little boy who just turned 6 March 31,” said the neighbor of 6-year-old Aison Golden. The woman, who did not want to be identified, lives next door where Aison was shot and killed.
She says Aison and his two brothers were getting ready to go to a birthday party when the suspects came walking down the street started shooting at several houses - including hers.
