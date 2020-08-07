FBI offering $25K reward in unsolved murders of 2 Memphis children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information regarding the person(s) responsible for the shooting deaths of a 6-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy.
Ashlynn Luckett and LeQuan Boyd were both shot during a drive-by on January 20, 2020, and rushed to the hospital where they later died. Officials have yet to uncover information leading to the suspect(s).
Memphis police and community activists have also pleaded for someone to come forward with information.
Anyone with any information about the shooting can call the following:
- FBI Memphis Field Office | 901-747-4300
- FBI Tip line | 1-800-CALL-FBI
- Memphis Police Department Crime Stoppers | 901-528-CASH
Information can also be reported online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.
