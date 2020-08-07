Former St. Agnes golfer off to hot US amateur start

Rachel Heck (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer | August 7, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 7:40 AM

ROCKVILLE, Maryland. (WMC) - Former St. Agnes Star Rachel Heck wins her first round of Match Play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Rockville, Maryland and defeated Therese Warner, of Kennewick, Washington, 2 up. 

Heck, now a freshman at Stanford, is the top seed in the tournament.

She won pretty much everything there was to win as a high schooler in Memphis, from 4-State Championships at St. Agnes, to helping Team USA win the Jr. Ryder Cup last Summer in Paris.

