Former St. Agnes golfer off to hot US amateur start

ROCKVILLE, Maryland. (WMC) - Former St. Agnes Star Rachel Heck wins her first round of Match Play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Rockville, Maryland and defeated Therese Warner, of Kennewick, Washington, 2 up.
Heck, now a freshman at Stanford, is the top seed in the tournament.
She won pretty much everything there was to win as a high schooler in Memphis, from 4-State Championships at St. Agnes, to helping Team USA win the Jr. Ryder Cup last Summer in Paris.
