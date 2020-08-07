Heat and humidity rise back up this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It still feels pleasant this morning with low humidity and temperatures in the 60s in most of the Mid-South. Although humidity won't be very high today, it will still feel hot with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s. It will be partly cloudy today, so we will have a good amount of sunshine. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 70s tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 92. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 72. Winds northeast 5 mph.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the mid-90s this weekend, but the humidity will make it feel like 100. We will have sunshine most of the weekend, but a few more clouds will mix in Sunday and there could be an afternoon pop-up shower. However, most of the area will remain dry this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It will be hot and humid next week with high temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index up to 105. Afternoon showers will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday and there will be more clouds cover those days.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
