Hot and humid weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect sun with a few passing clouds through the rest of the afternoon into early evening. Temperatures will remain in the 80s to near 90 then slowly fall toward sunset. Winds will be east at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Winds southeast at 5 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be hot and humid this weekend. Both days will feature high temperatures in the mid 90s and the humidity will make it feel like 100 or so. A stray shower or storm is possible Saturday in northeast Arkansas and Sunday anywhere in the Mid-South, but it’s a low chance at this time.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and steamy early next week with a stray shower or storm possible each afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday look like the highest chances. Highs will be in the mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
