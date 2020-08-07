Lakeland schools reopen Monday with safety changes

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday, students in Lakeland will head back to class -- some in-person and some virtually.
It won’t be the “typical” first day of school that Lakeland School System students are used to.
From the moment they walk through the door Monday, they’ll be greeted with hand sanitizing stations, social distancing markers, plexi glass in the front office and reminders of mandatory mask use.
“The health of our students and the health of our staff is the No. 1 thing that drove our plan to reopen and our administrative staff has been so exemplary. We had a Plan A for a schedule that turned into Plan B to Plan C and now we’re probably at Plan D,” said Matt Adler, Principal at Lakeland Preparatory Middle School.
Adler has been the principal of LPMS since it opened in 2017.
While students have the option to learn remotely or in-person due to the pandemic 80% of students decided to do in-person learning for the 2020-21 school year — which includes several unique changes.
Lakeland Schools Superintendent Dr. Ted Horrell says he’s confident students will adapt to these changes.
“If we’re saying that what people need to do is stay six feet apart and wear a mask, if anybody’s got a shot of making that happen, I think it’s schools,” Horrell said.
Whether at home or in-class, each student will have three days of face-to-face instruction with a teacher.
The remaining two days will be spent completing supervised digital and customized instruction like art, music, or physical education.
Students who are in school will be with the same cohort of students throughout the day and wills stay in one classroom per day — even lunch will be delivered to them.
“They will arrive in the morning , and they will stay put in their classroom and the teachers will rotate,” said Tami Boeve, LPMS Instructional Facilitator.
To maintain social distancing desks will be spread out in hallways, the gymnasium and the cafeteria.
Students who are learning remotely will have the same lessons as students learning in-person through Google Meets.
Crystal Nolen will teach fifth grade English both remote and in-person.
“Teachers will be making videos, instructional videos to introduce topics to the students with our faces and our voices so that they are able to see us and hear us.”
Although it’s a unique and unpredictable year ahead.
Dr. Horrell says he’s up for the challenge.
“I think we have a really good shot of doing as good a job as anybody at making sure students and staff are maintaining social distancing wearing those masks and staying safe while they’re in school.”
