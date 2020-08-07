Marquita Bradshaw, Bill Hagerty to face off in Tennessee Senate race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are big headlines coming out of Thursday night’s Tennessee primary race, both in Memphis and across the state.
Republican Bill Hagerty pulled in more than half the vote to win the Republican nomination to run for U.S. Senate.
But he’ll be facing off against Democrat Marquita Bradshaw from Memphis who is now the projected winner.
Bradshaw clinched the Democratic nomination to run in the primary race for U.S. Senate on an environmental justice platform.
She Is a grassroots candidate, progressive, a South Memphis native whose campaign had no paid staff, all volunteer, with $20,000 in the bank.
She ran against a veteran, James Mackler, who was backed by the Democratic establishment with $2 million in the bank.
Mackler ended up coming in third place in this race, while Bradshaw won by 30,000 votes.
WMC Action News 5 spoke with her as she cried at some points about the unexpected victory that will be making headlines across the country.
“I am so appreciative of the movement we built across Tennessee of hardworking families. This is just not Marquita right now, you’re looking at hardworking families across Tennessee who want health and safe communities,” said Bradshaw.
When asked what’s she going to do next, Bradshaw said she is going to start trying to raise some money. She faces a formidable opponent in Bill Hagerty, who clinched the Republican nomination.
Hagerty is a former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, endorsed by President Trump, and ready to carry the fight into the general election in November. He spoke at his watch party in Middle Tennessee.
“I’m looking forward to this fight and it couldn’t be more at stake right now. We’ve got to stand up to the radicals in Washington that want to push us off the cliff into socialism and I look forward to fighting for the things that Tennesseans value most,” said Hagerty.
The Republican primary race had gotten tight in the past few weeks with Dr. Manny Sethi, an orthopedic surgeon from Middle Tennessee. He was surging, according to some polls in late results. However, Hagerty won by 74,000 votes over Sethi.
