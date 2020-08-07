Memhis Football picks up top transfer quaterback

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Who is next in line for quarterback at the U of M once Brady White completes his 6th year of eligibility after this season?
The Tigers think they could have an excellent option in Peter Parrish, a 6′1″, 190-pound transfer from LSU.
The former 4-star recruit from Phenix City, Alabama was ranked as the 11th best quarterback in the nation coming out of high school.
He was suspended for violation of team rules at LSU and didn’t play during their run to the National Championship.
He entered the transfer portal last week. A duel threat star, Parrish amassed almost 3,000 yards passing, and more than 13 hundred yards rushing in his last two high school seasons.
