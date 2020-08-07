Memphis police searching for carjacking suspect

Memphis police searching for carjacking suspect
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 7, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 10:52 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help finding the man responsible for a carjacking on Friday night.

The incident happened around 7:11 p.m. at the intersection of Saxon Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard.

Officers say a male victim was assaulted and carjacked. He was taken to Methodist University in critical condition.

The victim’s vehicle is a 2017 black Chevrolet Equinox with a Tennessee tag that reads “3R94X6.”

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie and black shorts.

If you have any information, call police.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.