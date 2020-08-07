Memphis Tiger football prepares for “safe” season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Talk about a full-on snub. College football coaches, nationally, apparently don’t think that much of the Memphis Tigers, relegating them to the also receiving votes category in their first pre-season poll.
This despite the fact the Tigers finished a Cotton Bowl season ranked 17th last year, and have most of their key players coming back. Just more motivation for the U of M, which starts training camp Friday on what, it hopes, will be an 11-game season.
Head coach Ryan Silverfield is expecting a full roster to show up. No player has opted-out of the season due to coronavirus concerns.
Unlike many Pac-12, and big ten student-athletes who are pushing back at the NCAA and their conferences, demanding more actions be taken to protect them.
Silverfield said he’s encouraging an open dialogue with his players, to make sure they know to express any concerns they may have.
“I think they’ve been pleased with what we’re trying to do, said Silverfield. “Every day we’re learning different ways. Tomorrow it’ll be the first time they’ve put on a helmet since the Cotton Bowl. So we’re going to learn if the face shield is a good way to protect them during practice. Maybe a pull-up gator or maybe hey, different things we have to do. All of these things we’re going to continue to learn and listen to them and do what we think is best, but everything we do is with their safety in mind.”
All of Silverfield’s assistants were talking about how important depth is going to be this year. With the unknowns of how COVID-19 may impact a team, they’ll need as many options at each position as possible.
