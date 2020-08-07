MPD: Man found shot, killed in vehicle near the Memphis International Airport

MPD: Man found shot, killed in vehicle near the Memphis International Airport
(Source: Karly Tinsley)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 7, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 6:38 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is on the run after a deadly overnight shooting.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Goodhaven near the Memphis International Airport around 11:30 Thursday night.

MPD found a man in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said the suspect was last seen driving a black Chrysler 300 with Florida tags.

If you have any information on this case, please call 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.