MPD: Man found shot, killed in vehicle near the Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is on the run after a deadly overnight shooting.
Police were called to the 2100 block of Goodhaven near the Memphis International Airport around 11:30 Thursday night.
MPD found a man in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers said the suspect was last seen driving a black Chrysler 300 with Florida tags.
If you have any information on this case, please call 901-528-CASH.
