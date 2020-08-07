Quitman Co. School District pushes back start date

QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Quitman County School District has pushed back its virtual start date to Aug. 24.
The district has a limited number of computers on hand, if you need a computer and/or do not have internet connectivity.
Computers will be issued at each school site on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To receive a device, a student:
- Must be registered in the Quitman County School District
- Parent must sign Student Use TechnologyAgreement and pay $45 refundable fee.
- The fee will be refunded to parents upon return of the device without major damage. Fees will be prorated for families with multiple children in the district.
For more information, contact your child’s school or call Dr. Jossell at 662-444-0813.
