SCHD: More than 4,300 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 264 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Thursday morning.
SCHD says the county has seen a total of 22,816 cases since the start of the pandemic and nearly 80% of those cases have recovered. County coronavirus deaths are nearing 300, accounting for 1.3% of all cases.
According to the health department, there are over 4,300 active cases across the county.
As new cases are reported daily, SCHD is also keeping track of health care resources in the Mid-South. ICU utilization is currently in the red zone coming in at 92%.
When ICU utilization reached the red zone in the past, talks of preparing the alternate care facility in Memphis surfaced. The facility has not yet been needed as the county continues to battle virus-related hospitalizations among other health care issues residents may be facing that require hospitalization.
The county’s testing positivity rate took a fall after several weeks of steady increase. The rate fell from 16.4% to 15.8% from July 19 to July 25. Officials are looking for 14 days of a significant increase before the county can move forward with any additional reopenings. Another small decrease during the week of July 26 through August 1 also brought the rate down to 15.3%.
SCHD is investigating a number of COVID-19 clusters at long term care facilities in Shelby County. There are 28 facilities currently under investigation.
A separate 18 facilities have clusters that are reportedly resolved. The health department says clusters are considered resolved once a facility can go 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus. There have been 87 deaths among all residents and staff at both current and resolved clusters.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 46,293 total cases and 508 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,291 cases; 20 deaths; 1,126 recoveries
- Cross -- 173 cases; 3 deaths; 150 recoveries
- Lee -- 890 cases; 7 deaths; 867 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 891 cases; 12 deaths; 612 recoveries
- Phillips -- 298 cases; 7 deaths; 242 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 190 cases; 3 deaths; 129 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 1,148 cases; 3 deaths; 1,019 recoveries
Mississippi -- 64,400 total cases and 1,825 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 382 cases; 5 deaths
- Benton -- 133 cases
- Coahoma -- 697 cases; 11 deaths
- DeSoto -- 3,523 cases; 28 deaths
- Lafayette -- 937 cases; 14 deaths
- Marshall -- 638 cases; 9 deaths
- Panola -- 980 cases; 12 deaths
- Quitman -- 240 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 692 cases; 27 deaths
- Tippah -- 325 cases; 13 deaths
- Tunica -- 317 cases; 6 deaths
Tennessee -- 116,350 total cases and 1,186 deaths
- Crockett -- 253 cases; 4 deaths; 130 recoveries
- Dyer -- 593 cases; 7 deaths; 261 recoveries
- Fayette -- 652 cases; 8 deaths; 407 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 858 cases; 15 deaths; 521 recoveries
- Haywood -- 435 cases; 6 deaths; 187 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 455 cases; 8 deaths; 243 recoveries
- McNairy -- 351 cases; 5 deaths; 164 recoveries
- Tipton -- 1,155 cases; 9 deaths; 748 recoveries
