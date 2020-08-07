SCS outlines what students can expect with digital learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students in Shelby County Schools can expect some of the same procedures they have at school to carry over into online learning.
For example, attendance will still be taken everyday with their home room teacher. Except, it will be done over Microsoft Teams.
SCS has released their digital learning plan, a virtual class simulation video, as well as answers to frequently asked questions.
One of those questions being, “Will children be expected to sit for seven consecutive hours on a computer to learn?”
SCS promises parents that the typical school day online will align with the required time for each content area, like with in person classes. The district also says that students will participate in independent learning as well during the school day.
In the district’s digital learning guide, there is a chart showing the recommended time that children should take on each task. The chart shows that virtual teacher led instruction can range anywhere from 10 minutes to one hour depending on the subject. There are also times allotted for parent led instruction for elementary students lasting about 15 minutes each.
Students are expected to turn in assignments by their due date. Grading will be the same as it was for in person classes in the previous school year, and students will receive participation grades for how long they spend using online programs.
